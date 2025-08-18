Nepal national cricket team suffered yet another defeat in the Top End T20 Series 2025. After big losses in the first two against Bangladesh A and Northern Territory Strike, they have suffered defeat again, this time against Melbourne Stars Academy. Being played at the TIO Stadium in Darwin, Australia, the Melbourne Stars Academy batted first in this match, scoring 175/7. Blake Macdonald scored a wonderful 74 off 47, while Thomas Rogers hit 65 off 46 balls. In return, the Nepal cricket team managed only 144/7. Aasif Sheikh tried to anchor with a 53-run knock, but no one managed to play long and quick. Austin Anlezark and Doug Warren scalped two wickets each for MSA. In the end, the Rhinos faced their third defeat in the Top End T20 Series 2025, this time by 31 runs. Bangladesh A Beat Nepal by 32 Runs in Top End T20 2025; Jishan Alam and Rakibul Hasan Shine As BAN-A Secure Comprehensive Victory Over NEP.

