Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and his side will bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants on April 16, Saturday. Fabian Allen will make his Mumbai Indians debut. For Lucknow Super Giants, Manish Pandey comes into the squad in place of Krishnappa Gowtham.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of both sides:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)