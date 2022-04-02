Jos Buttler put on a batting clinic against Mumbai Indians in match 9 of IPL 2022 as he scored his 2nd century in the competition. The innings propelled RR to a score of 193/8 at the DY Patil Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the MI bowlers with figures of 3/17.

