Michael Vaughan wondered if the remainder of IPL 2025 could be held in the UK after the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) suspended the tournament for a week. The ongoing India-Pakistan tension prompted the Indian cricket board to take this step with the IPL 2025 having had 58 matches and a part of their official statement read, "Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course." The former England National Cricket Team batter took to X and wrote that England could host the remaining IPL 2025 matches and also said that it would be convenient for the Indian players as they have a Test series in that country after the T20 tournament. IPL 2025: BCCI Suspends Indian Premier League for One Week, New Schedule and Venues To Be Announced in Due Course.

Michael Vaughan Wonders if UK Could Host Remaining IPL 2025 Matches

I wonder if it’s possible to finish the IPL in the UK .. We have all the venues and the Indian players can then stay on for the Test series .. Just a thought ? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 9, 2025

