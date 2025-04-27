Mitchell Marsh has been in a very good form in the ongoing IPL 2025. He has been having his best IPL season while opening the batting for Lucknow Super Giants and runs have been easier for him to score. During the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in India, Marsh struck Deepak Chahar for a absolutely outrageous six. The ball came out like a bullet from the bat and travelled a long way to hit the metallic roof of the Wankhede Stadium. Fans were amazed and the video went viral on social media. Hardik Pandya Displays Unique Technique To Throw Coin During Toss in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Mitchell Marsh Hits Humongous Six

