In the recent past, Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen captains trying unique toss techniques, hoping that the unique throw will help them win the toss. Star Indian cricketer and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was spotted trying his luck like that when he flipped the coin with a unique action ahead of the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match. He ended up losing the toss and Rishabh Pant, Lucknow Super Giants captain, opted to bowl first. Fans were surprised to see Hardik try hard to win the toss like that and made it viral. Mayank Yadav Dismisses Rohit Sharma on His Indian Premier League Return, Ends Hitman's Innings for 12 During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Hardik Pandya Displays Unique Technique To Throw Coin

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)