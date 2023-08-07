Mitchell Marsh has been named Australia's captain for the T20I series against South Africa. However, Marsh has been made the leader of the troops for the South Africa series only. Aaron Finch hung his boots for international cricket on February 2023 and since then, the team management has not appointed a designated captain. However, as they have entrusted the leadership duties to Marsh, he would look to show his leadership credentials in the international arena and make a case to become a full-time captain. Talking about Australia's squad for South Africa T20Is, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Short and Spencer Johnson have been handed maiden international call-ups. The team also features veteran players such as Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa. Australia Squad for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa and India ODIs Announced

Mitchell Marsh Named Australia's New Captain for South Africa T20Is; Aaron Hardie, Matthew Short and Spencer Johnson Included in Squad

Mitch Marsh has been named Australia's new T20 captain to take a squad full of @bbl talent to South Africa! #SAvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 7, 2023

