Mitchell Marsh looked dangerous initially trying to score some quick runs upfront with his aggressive batting while chasing 241 against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against India. Amidst his attempt, he tried to slash a ball over cover point on the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah but playing it just over and the ball took an under edge on it's way to the hands of KL Rahul. India will feel more confident now. 'Pull These Boys Over The Line' Sunil Chhetri, Indian Football Team Captain, Shares Inspirational Message As India Sets Australia 241 Runs to Win in CWC 2023 Final.

Mitchell Marsh Wicket Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

