In a major development, Mohammad Amir has decided to end his retirement from international cricket ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The left-arm pacer had retired from Tests in 2019 and had subsequently brought an end to his white-ball international career in 2020. Amir, in a post on 'X' made this announcement and stated that he has had discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board before coming out of retirement. "I still dream to play for Pakistan!," he wrote in a post on the micro-blogging platform. Imad Wasim Takes Back International Retirement Following a Fine Performance in PSL 2024, Available for Selection in Pakistan Team.

Mohammad Amir Ends International Retirement

I still dream to play for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions, There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan after… — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) March 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)