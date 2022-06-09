Mohammed Azharuddin's son Mohammed Asasuddin scored 115 runs off just 37 deliveries during the Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi T20 Tournament. The former Indian skipper took to Twitter to laud his son's effort. Asad's magnificient hundred came off just 34 deliveries with 14 sixes at the Gymkhana ground in Hyderabad.

