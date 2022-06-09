Mohammed Azharuddin's son Mohammed Asasuddin scored 115 runs off just 37 deliveries during the Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi T20 Tournament. The former Indian skipper took to Twitter to laud his son's effort. Asad's magnificient hundred came off just 34 deliveries with 14 sixes at the Gymkhana ground in Hyderabad.

Asad surpasses my expectations by hitting this mammoth ton in 34 balls with 14 sixes. Congratulations Mohammed Asaduddin for the 115 off 37 balls in Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi T20 tournament at gymkhana ground, Hyderabad. #MAKPataudiT20 @imrandomthought pic.twitter.com/jN5rdSOpPD — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) June 9, 2022

Asad son of @azharflicks hits a brilliant century in 34 balls with 14 sixes.Congratulations Asad for 115 off 37 balls in #MAKPataudi T20 tournament at gymkhana ground, Hyderabad. I love your attacking batting style. Your timing & middling the ball is simply outstanding. pic.twitter.com/iS8DhHqKW7 — Khaleequr Rahman (@Khaleeqrahman) June 9, 2022

