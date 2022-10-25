The last over of the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne saw all kinds of drama. No-ball, wides, free hit, wicket, byes and a six. India eventually emerged victorious by a thinnest of margins with Ravi Ashwin keeping his cool and hitting the winning runs. Initially, there is a slight confusion regarding the three byes awarded to India when Virat Kohli was bowled off Mohammed Nawaz on a free hit. But later it was cleared that runs were given as per the existing rules. Now fans have alleged that Nawaz, Pakistan spinner, used saliva on the ball during the last over. As per the latest rules, use of saliva on the ball is banned. In 2022 ICC temporarily banned using saliva on the ball due to COVID-19 precautionary measures. However, last month the saliva ban on the ball was made permanent. Netizens took to Twitter and posted pictures and videos and alleged that Nawaz used the saliva on the ball.

Cheating by Mohammad Nawaz as using Saliva is Banned. pic.twitter.com/kZqzuRKNv5 — Vicky Shinde (@iamshinde83) October 24, 2022

Discrepancy during the game #INDvsPAK 20th Over by Nawaz, saliva used on ball. Was any penalty laid after the game by match officials ? pic.twitter.com/2P5cyVSvCz — darShan (@pdarshan23) October 24, 2022

nawaz try to used saliva the ball duirring the last over 🙄 is it legal to do so 😄😄 ।।#INDvsPAK2022 #ViratKohli𓃵 #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/0v2wTtVTeL — Subhrajit Biswal (@Subhraj63040234) October 25, 2022

Dear ,@ICC was Nawaz applying saliva on ball it is legal ?? #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/CsWY2s3Vog — Haa Vai kiski 👀 (@imlakshayy) October 24, 2022

