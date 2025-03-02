Mohammed Shami Gets Hit on His Back by New Zealand Captain Mitchell Santner's Throw During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)

India national cricket team batter Mohammed Shami got hit on his back by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner's throw during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai on Sunday. The incident happened during the fifth ball of the 50th over. Speedster Matt Henry bowled a fuller-length delivery, and Shami attempted a slog, and the ball went straight down the ground towards Mitchell Santner. The throw came in from the deep and hit Shami on the back. Shami completed the first run and was holding the right side of his back after he got hit by the ball. Team India made 249/9 in 50 overs after Shreyas Iyer smashed a fighting half-century. IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need To Know Ahead of India vs New Zealand Clash.

Mitchell Santner Throw Hits Mohammed Shami

