Mohammed Shami has been in scintillating form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 where he scalped 24 wickets in just 7 games and powered India to the final of the competition. Honouring his incredible display, Times of India awards him as the TOISA Breakthrough Performer of the Year. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath handed him the honour and Shami shared the pictures of him receiving the award on his social media handle. Mohammed Shami Receives Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu At National Sports Awards 2023 (Watch Video).

Mohammed Shami Receives TOISA Breakthrough Performer of the Year Award

Thrilled to announce that I have been honored with an award from Chief Minister @myogiadityanath sir at the prestigious Times of India-TOISA awards as a best cricketer of the year 🏆presented by the Uttar Pradesh government!" #AwardWinning, #TOISAAwards,… pic.twitter.com/pO2MYravan — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) February 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)