India national cricket team ace pacer Mohammed Siraj was spotted bowling some really good pacy deliveries or rather breathing fire with the ball, picking wickets of teammates in every way possible during the training sessions in the Gujarat Titans camp ahead of IPL 2025. The 31-year-old was seen bowling in good rhythm, trying various lengths, variations, and swing tormenting both left-handers and right-handers. He was seen dismissing players via caught behinds and LBWs, with his electric pace and unique action. The player has been away from action for long, having last played a game in January. This will be Siraj's first season with Gujarat Giants, having previously been a part of RCB since IPL 2018. IPL 2025: 'T20’s pace has reached a point where we could score 300', says Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill.

Mohammed Siraj in Gujarat Titans Training Session Ahead of IPL 2025:

15 seconds of pure 𝑀𝑖𝑦𝑎𝑛 𝑚𝑎𝑔𝑖𝑐🔥 pic.twitter.com/2jfdpa8XX6 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)