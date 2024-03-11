In the last ball thriller, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match Quetta Gladiators won the match and have booked their place in the playoffs of the PSL 2024. Mohammed Wasim Jr went on to hit a six on the last ball which was bowled by Shaheen Afridi and won the match for his team Quetta Gladiators. After he hit the winning six all of the team members of Quetta Gladiators came onto the ground and celebrated the victory. Lahore Qalandars have only won a single game till now in PSL 2024 and they also are the defending champions. PSL 2024 Points Table Updated: Lahore Qalandars Remain in Bottom Spot After Yet Another Defeat, Multan Sultans Remain on Top.

Watch Video Here

What did we just witness⁉️



Gladiator Wasim Jnr taking Quetta to the playoffs in style 😱👊#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #QGvLQ pic.twitter.com/X7Yi2DtQeZ— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 10, 2024

