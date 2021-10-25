During the ICC 2019 ODI World Cup, two Pakistan fans went viral after their reactions to team's poor show. However, following Sunday's win by Pakistan over India, the two fans- Momin Saqib and Sarim Akhtar had an opportunity to final smile and be happy regarding team's victory. Here's how they reacted.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)