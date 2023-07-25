In the world of sports, there is no doubt that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the top-most influential athletes in the world on Instagram. However, our Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is also not lagging far behind. As per HypeAuditor, the right-handed batsman is the third-most influential athlete in the world after the two footballing icons. Moreover, the former Indian captain is also the seventh most influential person in the world on Instagram.

Third Most Influential Athlete in the World

Virat Kohli is the 3rd most influential athlete in the world after Ronaldo & Messi on Instagram. [HypeAuditor] The ruling King of world cricket. pic.twitter.com/0sVBmuhDiD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 25, 2023

Seventh Most Influential Person in the World

Virat Kohli is the 7th most influential person in the world on Instagram. [HypeAuditor] pic.twitter.com/suSwk2c0PY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)