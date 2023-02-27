Fakhar Zaman became the batsman to hit the most number of sixes in the Pakistan Super League during his 36-run knock for Lahore Qalandars against Islamabad United in PSL 2023. The left-hander pulled a delivery off Hasan Ali in the final over of the powerplay to get to the landmark. It was his 90th six in the tournament, which is one more than Kamran Akmal, who had hit 89.

Fakhar Zaman Becomes Leading Six-Hitter in PSL:

Going Past Kamran Akmal:

Fakhar Zaman's 90th PSL six! 🔥 Most sixes in PSL: 90 – Fakhar Zaman 89 – Kamran Akmal 86 – Asif Ali#HBLPSL8 | #PSL2023 | #LQvIUpic.twitter.com/awxyR8bKaL — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) February 27, 2023

