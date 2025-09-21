Controversy sparked in the powerplay during Pakistan's innings during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at Dubai. Fakhar Zaman was adjudged out off Hardik Pandya's bowling as he was caught behind. But there was doubt over whether wicketkeeper Sanju Samson collected the catch cleanly and the ball didn't bounce ahead of his gloves. It was a length ball on the off and Fakhar poked at it, the edge was dying on Samson when he grabbed it. After watching replay, third umpire adjudged it as out. Yet, there was controversy and the video went viral on social media. Abhishek Sharma Catch Drop Video: Watch Indian Fielder Misjudge Opportunity to Dismiss Sahibzada Farhan During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Fakhar Zaman Dismissal Video

Wickets ka 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐈𝐊 swaagat, yet again 🤩 Hardik Pandya nicks one off Fakhar Zaman 🔥 Watch #INDvPAK LIVE NOW, on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/19fR5GiMn3 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 21, 2025

