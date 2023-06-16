Ratnagiri Jets would lock horns with Solapur Royals in the Maharashtra Premier League Inaugural Season 2023 on Friday, June 16. The match will be played at MCA International Stadium, Gahunje in Pune and it will start at 8:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports will provide live telecast of this match. Fans keen to watch live streaming of the match can do so on the FanCode app and website. Ruturaj Gaikwad Scores 22-Ball Fifty in Puneri Bappa vs Kolhapur Tuskers MPL 2023 Match.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Solapur Royals Live Streaming and Telecast

