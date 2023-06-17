The third match of Maharashtra Premier League 2023 will see Kolhapur Tuskers take on Ratnagiri Jets on Saturday, July 17. The match would be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and it will start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports will provide live telecast of this match. Fans, who want to watch live streaming, can do so on the FanCode app and website at the cost of a pass. 'Best Catch of All Time' Bradley Currie Pulls Off Sensational Flying Effort Near Boundary Rope to Dismiss Benny Howell During Vitality T20 Blast 2023 Match (Watch Video).

MPL 2023 Kolhapur Tuskers vs Ratnagiri Jets Live

Are you ready for Matchday 3️⃣? Watch the battle between Kolhapur Tuskers and Ratnagiri Jets! 🦣✈️ Will the Tuskers redeem themselves or will the Jets keep flying? 🤔 Tune in LIVE at 8pm on DD Sports and Fancode!#mpl #mplt20 #thisismahacricket #kolhapurtuskers #ratnagirijets pic.twitter.com/8gYlo6fuv6 — MPLT20Tournament (@mpltournament) June 17, 2023

