MS Dhoni surely knows how to party hard as he sang Kala Chashma with rapper Badshah alongside other cricketers, the likes of which include Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan. The CSK captain was seen at a party with the cricketers as they formed a circle, singing and vibing to Kala Chashma, an extremely popular party song. The video of this has gone viral. BCCI Receives Guinness World Record for Highest Attendance in a T20 Match, Historic Feat Achieved During IPL 2022 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium

MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya Sing Kala Chashma Alongside Badshah:

MS Dhoni Shaking A Leg to One of the Popular Songs:

MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Krunal and Ishan and their friends dancing in the birthday party - What a beautiful video. pic.twitter.com/c8cviOSy4I — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 27, 2022

