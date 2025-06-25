A heartwarming video is going viral on social media of former captain MS Dhoni enjoying working out in a gym in Ranchi and is seen interacting with former cricketer and Jharkhand teammate Saurabh Tiwary's son. Saurabh Tiwary shared a video on Facebook where the legendary cricketer was seen interacting with Tiwary's young son, Sourish. Tiwary captioned the post, ‘Mahi Bhaiya playing with my son Sourish.’ The video soon went viral on social media. MS Dhoni Inducted Into ICC Hall of Fame 2025; Three-Time ICC Title-Winning Captain Becomes 11th Indian Cricketer To Join Elite List.

MS Dhoni Plays With Saurabh Tiwary's Son

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)