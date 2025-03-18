The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to begin on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata. Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on March 23. The high-voltage clash will be hosted in Chennai. The five-time champions Chennai are gearing up for the much-awaited clash. Ahead of their IPL 2025 opener, the franchise shared a heartwarming video of MS Dhoni, who was spotted feeding stray dogs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The legendary cricketer was spotted smiling after feeding the stray dog. The heartwarming gesture by MS Dhoni was praised by many fans on social space. MS Dhoni Mimics Ranbir Kapoor’s Character From ‘Animal’ As He Joins Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga in New Ad (Watch Video).

Heartwarming Gesture by MS Dhoni!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

