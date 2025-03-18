MS Dhoni performed a mimicry of Ranbir Kapoor's character from 'Animal' as he teamed up with popular filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for an advertisement for e-cycles. The hilarious advertisement shows MS Dhoni come out of his car just like how Ranbir Kapoor did in the movie and crossed a road, but hilariously with an electric cycle. MS Dhoni also said the famous dialogue "Sunai de raha hai mujhe, behra nahi hu main," (I can hear, I am not deaf). When he asked the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga if this was too much for an ad for e-cycles, the last shot of the ad was similar to how it was in 'Animal'. IPL 2025: From MS Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Top Five Chennai Super Kings Players To Watch Out for; Check Full List.

Watch MS Dhoni's Hilarious Ad With an 'Animal' Twist:

My favourite animal is when DHONI remembers who he is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jgr3MDO28f — EMotorad (@e_motorad) March 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)