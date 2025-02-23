The IND vs PAK match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is absolutely unmissable! MS Dhoni and Sunny Deol got together to watch the India vs Pakistan live telecast on the sets of Star Sports. In a video shared by Star Sports on social media, the Bollywood star was seen entering the space where MS Dhoni along with others were seen watching IND vs PAK live telecast. MS Dhoni hugged, shook hands and sat down together to watch the marquee India vs Pakistan match. The former India national cricket captain earlier had also featured in an IND vs PAK promo for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Mohammad Rizwan Spotted With Tasbeeh (Prayer Beads) in Dressing Room During India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (See Pics).

MS Dhoni, Sunny Deol Watch IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match

