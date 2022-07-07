Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the icon of Indian cricket, turns 41 today on July 07. The former national team's skipper visited Wimbledon 2022 to watch a match of Rafael Nadal on Tuesday. He celebrated his birthday in style by cutting cake in UK with his wife Sakshi Singh and close friends in the UK. Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared the video of Dhoni's birthday celebration on Instagram.

Watch video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

