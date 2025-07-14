Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who recently celebrated his 44th birthday, sparked off a hilarious reaction from netizens after the former Indian captain was spotted wearing an Amiri piano-inspired shirt worth INR 72,000. Social media went into a frenzy after users compared Dhoni and popular pop culture character Jethalal Gada from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While MS Dhoni is known for simple dressing attire, Jethalal is known for his loud and bold sense of style, which leads to comparisons with the TV character whenever a celebrity dresses extravagantly. Check out some of the funny reactions to MS Dhoni's new shirt below. MS Dhoni Celebrates 44th Birthday By Cutting Cake, Former India National Cricket Team Captain Feeds Friends With His Own Hands (Watch Video).

Jethalal Gada-Coded

Shirt bhale hi jethalal coded ho music usme se harmonium ka bhide wala hi bajega! — SATYA (@satyanas) July 12, 2025

Shirt is so Jethalal Coded

Shirt is so Jethalal Gada coded https://t.co/nGZ1uzjcDt — π (@nofaith3xists) July 12, 2025

Gift From Jethalal Gada

Gifted by jethalal — 🇮🇳 Jasvinder singh (@jasvindersi) July 14, 2025

Mahendra Lal Dhoni Lal Gada

Mahendra Lal Dhoni Lal Gada https://t.co/W5MfGrYjqq — J (@ja3ja3ja3ja3) July 12, 2025

Jethalal Sans Face

Puri body jethalal coded hai apart from the face — aayush (@unfunnyaayush) July 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)