Islamabad United emerged victorious and lifted the PSL 2024 trophy in an evenly contested final. Shadab Khan and his teammates defeated Mohammad Rizwan and co. by two wickets to win the PSL 2024 final. After winning the toss Multan Sultans elected to bat first where they failed to have a desired start and lost early wickets. But a crucial half-century by Usman Khan and a finishing touch by Iftikhar Ahmed took them to a respectable total of 159 runs in 20 overs at the loss of nine wickets. Islamabad got their desired start while chasing but came under pressure as the match was nearing its end. It was one needed of last ball and Hunain Shah without losing the composure hit the ball to the boundary rope to win the match for Islamabad United. Islamabad United Beat Multan Sultans by Two Wickets To Win PSL 2024.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Final Video Highlights

