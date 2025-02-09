Mumbai Heroes will lock horns against the Bhojpuri Dabbangs in the next match of the CCL (Celebrity Cricket League 2025 on Sunday. The much-awaited encounter will be played in New Delhi and will begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network will provide Mumbai Heroes vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channel. There are fans who would be on the lookout for an online viewing option and they can watch the Mumbai Heroes vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, bu after having a subscription. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Heroes (@mumbaiheroesofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)