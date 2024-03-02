Consecutive defeats for RCB-W after consecutive victories as they slump to a seven-wicket defeat against MI-W in the WPL 2024 at their home in M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After put in to bat first, RCB-W lost their way early by losing Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana and Sophie Devine early. Ellyse Perry (44) was the only one fighting as she alongside Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham took them to a fighting total of 131. Chasing it, MI-W got off the blocks in no time with Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews going all guns blazing. Nat Sciver-Brunt also chipped in later and took MI-W over the finishing line. Super-Woman! Shreyanka Patil's Acrobatic Efforts Near the Boundary Line to Save A Six During RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match Goes Viral (See Pic).

MI Defeat RCB By 7 Wickets in WPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians are back to winning ways! 💙 And with that victory, they move to the 🔝 of the table 👏👏 Scorecard 💻📱https://t.co/VqyJ4Y545d#TATAWPL | #RCBvMI | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/SuUWM8b89P — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)