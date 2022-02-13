Mumbai Indians get Dewald Brevis during IPL 2022 auction during the IPL 2022 auction. Dewald Brevis is a South Africa's U-19 cricketer who fondly called baby AB de Villiers for quite a similar playing style like the former cricketer. Mumbai Indians also gave a glimpse of how the U 19 cricketer's playing style. He was bought for Rs 3 crore. The fans also hailed Mumbai Indians for the move. Check out the reactions below.

A glimpse of what is to come

Reactions:

Well done MI .... I have appreciate that your presence of mind to pick Baby AB ❤ — Dharsan S (@Dharsan2623) February 12, 2022

AB playing for MI

Wow. Its like ABD playing for MI — abdullahkunda🇮🇳 (@abdullahkunda) February 12, 2022

Better than AB

he's better than ab — - (@vardhan19i) February 12, 2022

Last tweet:

Future ABD of Mumbai Indians 💙. — Prajval 🐺 LoneWolf (@PrajvalLoneWolf) February 12, 2022

