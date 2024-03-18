Big blow to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024 as one of their overseas bowling mainstay, Jason Behrendorff got ruled out of the season with injury. Mumbai Indians have announced that they have signed England's left arm quick Luke Wood as his replacement. Wood, a left-arm pacer, has played 5 T20Is for England, in addition to 2 ODIs, and has 8 T20I wickets against his name. Wood will join MI for INR 50 Lac. Mumbai Indians Release New Theme Song 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' Showcasing Hardik Pandya’s Return Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians Sign Luke Wood As Replacement for Injured Jason Behrendorff

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Mumbai Indians name Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff. Read more 🔽 #TATAIPL | @mipaltanhttps://t.co/xwKVjCClBG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 18, 2024

