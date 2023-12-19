South African pacer will make his mark in the IPL for the first time as he is signed by Mumbai Indians for an amount of INR 5 crore. Coetzee had a great World Cup but was not good enough to lead his side to victory. Coetzee left a mark on everyone with his amazing bowling skills. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History, Sold to SRH for INR 20.50 Crore, Gerald Coetzee Sold to MI

Gerald Coetzee Signs for MI

Gerald Coetzee will play for the Mumbai Indians! He is SOLD for INR 5 Crore 👏👏#IPLAuction | #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

