One-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) picked up Akshita Maheshwari for INR 20 lakh during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction on December 15. The 24-year-old uncapped India batter is right-handed and can bowl medium pace. Her addition will strengthen the one-time champion. WPL 2025 Auction Round-Up and Highlights: Simran Shaikh Most Expensive Player at INR 1.9 Crore, Deandra Dottin Returns to Gujarat Giants; Check Sold and Unsold Players at Bidding Event in Bengaluru.

Akshita Maheshwari Goes to MI

Akshita Maheshwari is SOLD to @mipaltan for INR 20 Lakh 🔥🔥#TATAWPLAuction | #TATAWPL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024

