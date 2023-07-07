It is July 7, and we all know that MS Dhoni was born on this date. Being today his birthday, the 42-year-old cricketer received many heartfelt wishes from across the world with the latest one being his CSK teammate, Ravindra Jadeja. The CSK all-rounder took to Twitter to wish the CSK captain on his birthday and wrote, “My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai.🎂see u soon in yellow💛 #respect”

Ravindra Jadeja Comes Up With A Special Wish For MS Dhoni

My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai.🎂see u soon in yellow💛 #respect pic.twitter.com/xuHcb0x4lS — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 7, 2023

