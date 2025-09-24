On this day, 18 years ago, the India National Cricket Team under the leadership of MS Dhoni won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup title, beating Pakistan in a thrilling final in Johannesburg. But have you ever wondered what India's after-party scenes would have been like? Well, there's no need to wonder anymore, especially after the Delhi Capitals shared an epic AI-generated video of Indian players celebrating their 2007 T20 World Cup win. In the video, AI reimagines the celebrations and it features several hilarious moments, like Yuvraj Singh and Stuart Broad having an arm-wrestling contest, Indian players trimming MS Dhoni's long hair, 'inspector' Joginder Sharma celebrating with Team India players and also Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth posing for a pic! This video was shared on the 18th anniversary of that epic victory that saw India being crowned as the first T20 World Champions. On This Day in 2007: MS Dhoni-led Team India Win Inaugural ICC T20 World Cup Title Beating Pakistan in Final (Watch IND vs PAK Video Highlights).

AI Reimagines India's ICC T20 World Cup Win After-Party Scenes

REVEALED: The 2007 T20 World Cup after-party scenes 😂🏆 pic.twitter.com/5lD3i3xcsA — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 24, 2025

