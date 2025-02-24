Nahid Rana Picks His First Wicket in ICC Champions Trophy, Dismisses Kane Williamson During BAN vs NZ CT 2025 Match (Watch Video)

The young pacer found the edge of Kane Williamson's bat during the Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Rawalpindi. With this, Kane Williamson was dismissed for a single figure score for the second time in a row.

Nahid Rana Picks His First Wicket in ICC Champions Trophy, Dismisses Kane Williamson During BAN vs NZ CT 2025 Match (Watch Video)
Nahid Rana (credits: icc/ Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 24, 2025 08:21 PM IST

Nahid Rana scalped a massive wicket when he dismissed Kane Williamson during the BAN vs NZ match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Rawalpindi on February 24. This happened in the fourth over of the run chase. It was a sight to watch when the 22-year-old Nahid Rana bowled a fiery delivery, outside the off-stump and found the edge of Kane Williamson's bat. Willamson tried to drive the ball away, but with minimal footwork, got an edge instead and went towards the keeper. The veteran Mushfiqur Rahim made no mistake in taking the easy catch, and Williamson got dismissed. Kane Williamson was dismissed for just five runs off four balls. Fan Holds Out Pakistan's Jersey With Virat Kohli's Name in Rawalpindi During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (See Pic and Video).

Nahid Rana's First Wicket in ICC event:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
BAN vs NZ Bangladesh National Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Bangladesh vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Champions Trophy 2025 ICC ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Kane Williamson Mushfiqur Rahim Nahid Rana New Zealand National Cricket Team New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team New Zealand vs Bangladesh NZ vs BAN Pakistan National Cricket Team
You might also like
Nahid Rana Picks His First Wicket in ICC Champions Trophy, Dismisses Kane Williamson During BAN vs NZ CT 2025 Match (Watch Video)
Nahid Rana (credits: icc/ Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 24, 2025 08:21 PM IST

Nahid Rana scalped a massive wicket when he dismissed Kane Williamson during the BAN vs NZ match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Rawalpindi on February 24. This happened in the fourth over of the run chase. It was a sight to watch when the 22-year-old Nahid Rana bowled a fiery delivery, outside the off-stump and found the edge of Kane Williamson's bat. Willamson tried to drive the ball away, but with minimal footwork, got an edge instead and went towards the keeper. The veteran Mushfiqur Rahim made no mistake in taking the easy catch, and Williamson got dismissed. Kane Williamson was dismissed for just five runs off four balls. Fan Holds Out Pakistan's Jersey With Virat Kohli's Name in Rawalpindi During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (See Pic and Video).

Nahid Rana's First Wicket in ICC event:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
BAN vs NZ Bangladesh National Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Bangladesh vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Champions Trophy 2025 ICC ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Kane Williamson Mushfiqur Rahim Nahid Rana New Zealand National Cricket Team New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team New Zealand vs Bangladesh NZ vs BAN Pakistan National Cricket Team
You might also like
Rachin Ravindra Becomes Fifth-Fastest New Zealand Player To Score 1000 ODI Runs, Achieves Feat During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match
Cricket

Rachin Ravindra Becomes Fifth-Fastest New Zealand Player To Score 1000 ODI Runs, Achieves Feat During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match
Fan Holds Out Pakistan's Jersey With Virat Kohli's Name in Rawalpindi During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (See Pic and Video)
Cricket

Fan Holds Out Pakistan's Jersey With Virat Kohli's Name in Rawalpindi During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (See Pic and Video)
Kane Williamson Takes Excellent Catch To Dismiss Towhid Hridoy During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)
Cricket

Kane Williamson Takes Excellent Catch To Dismiss Towhid Hridoy During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)
You might also like
Rachin Ravindra Becomes Fifth-Fastest New Zealand Player To Score 1000 ODI Runs, Achieves Feat During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match
Cricket

Rachin Ravindra Becomes Fifth-Fastest New Zealand Player To Score 1000 ODI Runs, Achieves Feat During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match
Fan Holds Out Pakistan's Jersey With Virat Kohli's Name in Rawalpindi During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (See Pic and Video)
Cricket

Fan Holds Out Pakistan's Jersey With Virat Kohli's Name in Rawalpindi During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (See Pic and Video)
Kane Williamson Takes Excellent Catch To Dismiss Towhid Hridoy During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)
Cricket

Kane Williamson Takes Excellent Catch To Dismiss Towhid Hridoy During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)
Suryakumar Yadav Poses With Pakistan Fans in Dubai International Stadium During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)
Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav Poses With Pakistan Fans in Dubai International Stadium During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)
Suryakumar Yadav Poses With Pakistan Fans in Dubai International Stadium During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)
Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav Poses With Pakistan Fans in Dubai International Stadium During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
La Liga
100K+ searches
Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Man City
20K+ searches
PM Kisan 19th installment date
20K+ searches
Sensex Nifty Stock Market
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trollengers-bengaluru-vs-up-warriorz-live-score-updates-of-wpl-2025-get-rcb-w-vs-upw-w-toss-winner-result-live-commentary-and-full-scorecard-online-of-womens-premier-league-match-9-6666478.html" title="RCB-W 158/4 in 18 Overs | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates of WPL 2025: Ellyse Perry Key for Defending Champions" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

RCB-W 158/4 in 18 Overs | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates of WPL 2025: Ellyse Perry Key for Defending Champions

  • Ellyse Perry Surpasses Meg Lanning to Become Highest Run-Scorer in Women's Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Match

  • Makeup Training for Male Cadets in Japan: Japanese Police Academy Introduces Makeup Application for Grooming and Confidence

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    La Liga
    100K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    Man City
    20K+ searches
    PM Kisan 19th installment date
    20K+ searches
    Sensex Nifty Stock Market
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel