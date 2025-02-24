Nahid Rana Picks His First Wicket in ICC Champions Trophy, Dismisses Kane Williamson During BAN vs NZ CT 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Nahid Rana scalped a massive wicket when he dismissed Kane Williamson during the BAN vs NZ match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Rawalpindi on February 24. This happened in the fourth over of the run chase. It was a sight to watch when the 22-year-old Nahid Rana bowled a fiery delivery, outside the off-stump and found the edge of Kane Williamson's bat. Willamson tried to drive the ball away, but with minimal footwork, got an edge instead and went towards the keeper. The veteran Mushfiqur Rahim made no mistake in taking the easy catch, and Williamson got dismissed. Kane Williamson was dismissed for just five runs off four balls. Fan Holds Out Pakistan's Jersey With Virat Kohli's Name in Rawalpindi During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (See Pic and Video).

Nahid Rana's First Wicket in ICC event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)