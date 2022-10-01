Naman Ojha (108*) has impressed at the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022 as he capped off an incredible season with a century in the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends finals. With this knock, Ojha also became the leading run scorer in this edition of the competition. India posted a score of 195/4 in the finals.

TON UP FOR NAMAN OJHA! A blitzering knock from the wicketkeeper as he gets it off just 68 balls! The @India__Legends with a wonderful fightback!#INDLvsSLL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/SgeBMr0BfF — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) October 1, 2022

