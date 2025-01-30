Indian wicket-keeper batsman Sheldon Jackson has created history in the nation's domestic top-tier cricket tournament, the Ranji Trophy. The 38-year-old became the player with the most sixes in Ranji Trophy history, surpassing Naman Ojha's record with his 144th six. He claimed the record to his name with a six he hit against the Assam Cricket Team while making his 100th First-Class appearance for the Saurashtra Cricket Team. Jackson's innings consisted of a total of 48 runs, totalling five fours and a six before finally getting dismissed by Riyan Parag. The match is being played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. 'Kohli Ko Bowling Do' Fans Recreate Popular Virat Kohli Chant During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Videos Go Viral.

Sheldon Jackson Creating the Record of Most Sixes in Ranji Trophy History:

Sheldon Jackson becomes the highest six-hitter in #RanjiTrophy history! He surpasses Naman Ojha's tally with his 144th six against Assam in his 100th FC appearance for Saurashtra in Rajkot. Well done Shelly bhai, @ShelJackson27! pic.twitter.com/Ibu8Hqr1sS — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) January 30, 2025

