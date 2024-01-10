Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah was ruled out of action due to a injury on his shoulder during the Asia Cup 2023 which resulted in him missing the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and the Pakistan tour of Australia. Eyeing a return, Naseem Shah has been recovering and training in rehab. He was spotted bowling in the nets as he prepares for a comeback in the PSL 2024 for Islamabad United. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Add Pakistan Cricketer Imad Wasim to Their Squad Ahead of ILT20 2024 Season.

Naseem Shah Spotted Bowling in Nets

🚨 RED ALERT 🚨 @iNaseemShah is bowling splendidly in the nets. His rehabilitation is going as planned. #UnitedWeWin #DimaghSe pic.twitter.com/SpA3xB3Xkz — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) January 10, 2024

