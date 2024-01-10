Retired from Pakistan's national team cricketer Imad Wasim has now joined Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for ILT20 2024. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders took to social media where we could see the name of ex-Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim included with all other team members. They now have a total of 19 players in their squad. ‘Tum Sabke Liye Main Akela Hi Kaafi Hoon’ Virender Sehwag’s Banter With Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Harbhajan Singh During ILT20 2024 Promotional Video Goes Viral.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Squad: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, David Willey, Ravi Bopara, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Sam Hain, Michael Pepper, Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Brandon McMullen, Ali Khan, Adithya Shetty, Marchant de Lange, Jake Lintott, Josh Little, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Ali, Imad Wasim

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Squad With Imad Wasim Included

Our Knights for DP World #ILT20 Season 2! Together, #WeAreADKR! 💜 2024 Squad: Sunil Narine, Russell, Willey, Bopara, Clarke, Evans, Hain, Pepper, Alishan Sharafu, Asalanka, McMullen, Ali Khan, Adithya Shetty, De Lange, Lintott, Little, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Ali, Imad Wasim pic.twitter.com/0PWVC1yrDr — Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (@ADKRiders) January 9, 2024

