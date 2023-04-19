Lucknow Super Giants win their 4th game of the season, this time against Rajasthan Royals away from home as they defeat them by 10 runs in a low scoring game. Unsure about the nature of the wicket in the first innings KL Rahul opted to bowl first. The wicket looked difficult as they openers struggled and then anchored their knocks to take LSG to a respectable total. Nicholas Pooran also contributed with a decent cameo. Rajasthan Royals never got going in their chase with their key batter Jos Buttler struggling and Sanju Samson getting dismissed in a run out. Devdutt Padikkal rised some hopes in the end but it went in vain at the end as they fell short of the finishing line.

RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Result

