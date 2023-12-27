Afghanistan cricket board has decided to delay the central contracts of three cricketers Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi. They also imposed sanctions on them and denied to give them NOC for the next two years to play in franchise leagues all over the world. None of the three players has provided any statement but Naveen-ul-Haq shared a cryptic story on Instagram. The caption in the story read 'It's a normal and a common thing. Truth comes out late and lies spread around faster than fire'. Afghanistan Cricket Board Unlikely To Give NOCs for Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi, Putting IPL Participation in Doubt.

Naveen-ul-Haq Shares Cryptic Story On Instagram

Naveen-ul-Haq Instagram Story (Photo Credits: naveen_ul_haq/ Instagram)

