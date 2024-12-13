Biratnagar Kings are going up against Chitwan Rhinos in match 23 of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2024. The Biratnagar Kings vs Chitwan Rhinos Nepal Premier League 2024 match will be played on Friday, December 13 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The Biratnagar Kings vs Chitwan Rhinos NPL 2024 match will start at 01:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Nepal Premier League 2024 season. Viewers can watch the opening match of the NPL 2024 on Star Sports Network. For live streaming options, the Indian audience can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Biratnagar Kings vs Chitwan Rhinos NPL 2024 match. Super Over in Nepal Premier League 2024! Pokhara Avengers Beat Biratnagar Kings in Tournament's First One-Over Eliminator.

Biratnagar Kings vs Chitwan Rhinos Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The battles are heating up! 🔥



Biratnagar looks to bounce back against the Rhinos, while the Lions take on the Yaks, aiming to end their journey on a high.#SBLNPL | #HamroJeet | #NepalCricket | #NcellForFans pic.twitter.com/Hexl0Aelt4— Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)