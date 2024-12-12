The Pokhara Avengers secured a thrilling 14-run victory against the Biratnagar Kings in the first-ever super over match in the inaugural edition of the Nepal Premier League on December 12. Batting first, Biratnagar Kings made 139/7 after Scott Edwards scored 45 runs. While chasing 140, Pokhara Avengers scored 139/6 after opener Andries Gous played a crucial knock of 39 runs. The match tied and went into the super over. In the super over, opener Raymon Reifer hammered 17 runs as Pokhara Avengers set up an 18-run target. While defending, Raymon Reifer just gave away five runs as the Avengers secured a thrilling 14-run victory over the Kings. What is Super Over in T20 Cricket? Rules, History And All You Need to Know About the One-Over Decider.

Pokhara Avengers Won First Ever Super Over in NPL!

The Pokhara Avengers have triumphed in the nail-biting first super-over of the #SBLNPL! 💥 Raymon Reifer’s destructive batting display lit up both the chase and the super-over, delivering a heroic finish to outshine the Kings! 🔥#HamroJeet | #NepalCricket | #NcellForFans pic.twitter.com/r4yU4sc9DW — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) December 12, 2024

