Pokhara Avengers are all set to lock horns with Kathmandu Gurkhas in match 24 of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2024. Pokhara Avengers vs Kathmandu Gurkhas Nepal Premier League 2024 match will be played on Thursday, December 14 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The Pokhara Avengers vs Kathmandu Gurkhas NPL 2024 match will start at 09:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Nepal Premier League 2024 season, who will provide live telecast viewing option on Star Sports Network. Fans can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Pokhara Avengers vs Kathmandu Gurkhas NPL 2024 match for live streaming viewing options. Brain Fade Moment! Lokesh Bam Leaves Delivery from Rijan Dhakal, Ball Crashes Into Stumps During Biratnagar Kings vs Chitwan Rhinos NPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Pokhara Avengers vs Kathmandu Gurkhas NPL 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Pokhara and Kathmandu will go head-to-head in a crucial clash, where both teams are fighting for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Chitwan Rhinos will take on the Bolts in another pivotal match, with the Bolts already having secured their place in the playoffs! ⚡#SBLNPL |… pic.twitter.com/pXvmlIr91k — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) December 13, 2024

