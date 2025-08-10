After successfully hosting the inaugural edition of the Nepal Premier League, the second edition of the NPL will take place later this year. Ahead of the NPL 2025 season, a mini-auction took place on Saturday, August 9. Each Nepal Premier League side retained six to seven players from the last edition of the showpiece tournament. During the NPL mini-auction, the biggest buys were Arjun Saud, Dev Khanal, Pawan Sarraf and Mohammad Aadil Alam. Dilip Nath, Surya Tamang, Hemant Dhami, Santosh Yadav, Sher Malla and Yuvraj Khatri also earned hefty amounts during the NPL mini-auction. Brian Lara Arrives in Nepal To Attend Inaugural Edition of Nepal Premier League (Watch Video).

The Nepal Premier League is an identical tournament to the Indian Premier League. A total of eight teams take part in the Nepal Premier League. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs. The winner of Qualifier 1 directly progresses to the grand finale of the showpiece tournament. The winner of the Eliminator clash then faces the loser of Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.

In the second edition of the Nepal Premier League, Janakpur Bolts, Sudurpaschim Royals, Karnali Yaks, Chitwan Rhinos, Kathmandu Gorkhas, Biratnagar Kings, Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini Lions will fight with each other for the prestigious title. Meanwhile, fans can check the Nepal Premier League 2025 updated squad list below.

Nepal Premier League 2025 Squads

Janakpur Bolts: Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Subash Khakurel, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Tul Bahadur Thapa Magar, Rupesh Singh, Sachin Bhatt, Aditya Mehta, Mayan Yadav, Bikash Agri

Sudurpaschim Royals: Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari, Aarif Sheikh, Avinash Bohara, Ishan Pandey, Naren Saud, Hemant Dhami, Tek Bahadur Rawat, Dipesh Thapa, Dipak Bohara, Milan Bohara

Karnali Yaks: Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha, Nandan Yadav, Arjun Gharti, Dipendra Rawat, Bipin Prasad Sharma, and Unish Bikram Singh Thakuri, Pawan Sarraf, Imran Sheikh, Deepak Dumre, and Yuvraj Khatri

Chitwan Rhinos: Kushal Malla, Rijan Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee, Deepak Bohara, Amar Singh Routela, Gautam KC, Dev Khanal, Arjun Saud, Bipin Rawal, Bipin Acharya, Ranjit Kumar

Kathmandu Gorkhas: Karan KC, Bhim Sharki, Dipesh Kandel, Shahab Alam, Pratik Shrestha, Rashid Khan, Uttam Thapa Magar, Tul Bahadur Thapa, Santosh Yadav, Akash Tripathi, Adil Alam.

Biratnagar Kings: Sandeep Lamichhane, Lokesh Bam, Pratish GC, Basir Ahmed, Naren Bhatt, Subash Bhandari, Surya Tamang, Sahil Patel, Narayan Joshi, Sharwan Kisku, Shankar Rana

Pokhara Avengers: Kushal Bhurtel, Dinesh Kharel, Bipin Khatri, Sagar Dhakal, Kiran Thagunna, Akash Chand, Tritraj Das, Abhishek Tiwari, Arjun Kumal, Krishna Paudel, Sandeep Khatri Chhetri

Lumbini Lions: Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Bibek Yadav, Dinesh Adhikari, Abhisesh Gautam, and Tilak Bhandari, Dilip Nath, Durgesh Gupta, Sher Malla, Aadil Khan, Bishal Patel

Janakpur Bolts are the inaugural champions of the Nepal Premier League. They clinched the title after registering a thumping five-wicket win over the Sudurpaschim Royals at the TU International Cricket Stadium in Kirtipur.

