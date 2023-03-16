Nepal registered a nine-run (DLS method) victory against UAE in their recent ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Batting first, UAE posted a big total of 310-6 in their 50-over quota. Asif Khan scored a 41-ball century for the visitors. In reply, Nepal finished at 269-6 in 44 overs and claimed the victory by DLS method. Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh and Gulsan Jha scored half-centuries for Nepal. With this victory, Nepal have qualified for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Madness of Cricket in Nepal! Fans Climb on Top of Tree To Watch NEP vs UAE ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match At Jam-packed TU Ground (See Pic).

Nepal Qualify for 2023 World Cup Qualifier

रातो र चन्द्र सुर्य जंगी निसान हाम्रो 🇳🇵🇳🇵 Nepali Rinos are going to Zimbabwe!! Against all odds! Nepal emerges victorious (by D/L method) and secures a spot in the CWC Qualifiers with a record-breaking win against UAE.#CWCL2 #NEPvUAE #weCAN pic.twitter.com/UOCJ9G9RCv — CAN (@CricketNep) March 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)