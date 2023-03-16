Nepal fans are known for their passion for the game of cricket. Once again we witnessed something similar during an ODI match between Nepal and United Arab Emirates at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. With Nepal being very close to qualifying for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, many fans turned up for the UAE match. The stadium was fully packed. Hence some of them decided to climb on top of the trees to watch the game. A picture of this moment has now started to surface on the internet.

Fans Climb on Top of Tree To Watch NEP vs UAE Match

Fans watching the match on the tree - madness of Cricket in Nepal. pic.twitter.com/RoOSZyptNS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 16, 2023

What Scenes!

Nepali supporters showed remarkable devotion and passion for their team at TU International Cricket Ground. Their unwavering commitment to Nepali cricket was evident through thunderous cheers, flag-waving, and emotional outbursts. JAI NEPAL🇳🇵🇳🇵#CWCL2 #NEPvUAE #weCAN pic.twitter.com/TSmZalPJR3 — CAN (@CricketNep) March 16, 2023

Madness of Cricket in Nepal!

Madness of Cricket in Nepal! (Image Credits - Twitter/@mufaddal_vohra)

